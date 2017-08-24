This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes will step down before the end of the legislative session. He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber).
- Immigrant rights advocates met with Gov. Jerry Brown about the so-called "sanctuary state" bill.
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
Another effort by Democrats to revamp California's recall elections is signed by Gov. Jerry Brown
|John Myers
Gov. Jerry Brown signed on Thursday a second version of new rules governing California recall elections, one passed hours earlier by Democrats seeking to stop the removal of an Orange County state senator.
The bill, introduced in the Legislature just three days ago, would impose new waiting periods before a special recall election is held. Democrats insist the change is needed so that voters who sign a recall petition have time to remove their names from the list if they change their minds.
But the law would also apply to the current effort at a recall election for state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), who Republicans hope to remove from office after his springtime vote for a $52-billion transportation plan. That law will hike gas taxes and vehicle fees. The additional time for signature tallies and fiscal analysis of election costs would likely delay any special election in the Newman effort until 2018.
"I'm real frustrated by the gamesmanship," said state Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) during Thursday's Senate debate on the bill. On the verification of election costs, Moorlach said, "Some of this stuff could be done in three hours."
Democrats repeated their criticism of the GOP-funded effort to gather signatures in Newman's district, claiming voters were told they were signing petitions to repeal the new gas taxes.
"Let’s protect that democratic right of the person who learns they've been deceived," said state Sen. Bill Monning (D-Carmel).
Brown signed the first effort to change the recall election rules in June, but that legislation was initially blocked by a state appeals court. Opponents of Newman have already turned in more than enough signatures to force a recall election. Absent the law signed by the governor on Thursday, that election could have been held as soon as the end of October.