Another effort by Democrats to revamp California's recall elections is signed by Gov. Jerry Brown

Gov. Jerry Brown signed on Thursday a second version of new rules governing California recall elections, one passed hours earlier by Democrats seeking to stop the removal of an Orange County state senator.

The bill, introduced in the Legislature just three days ago, would impose new waiting periods before a special recall election is held. Democrats insist the change is needed so that voters who sign a recall petition have time to remove their names from the list if they change their minds.

But the law would also apply to the current effort at a recall election for state Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton), who Republicans hope to remove from office after his springtime vote for a $52-billion transportation plan. That law will hike gas taxes and vehicle fees. The additional time for signature tallies and fiscal analysis of election costs would likely delay any special election in the Newman effort until 2018.

"I'm real frustrated by the gamesmanship," said state Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) during Thursday's Senate debate on the bill. On the verification of election costs, Moorlach said, "Some of this stuff could be done in three hours."