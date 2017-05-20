This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.
Here's what we're watching right now at the California Democratic Party convention in Sacramento:
- On Saturday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi admonished GOP members of Congress for "stonewalling" the investigation of allegations of Russian influence in the election of President Trump.
- The convention kicked off Friday with rallies, F-bombs and a speech from Democratic National Committeee Chairman Tom Perez.
Ahead of showdown over who will lead California Democrats, 'Berniecrats' have a message: 'We don't have to behave'
|Christine Mai-Duc
Voting will soon be underway in the contentious race to decide who will be the next chair of the California Democratic Party.
The race, between progressive-backed Kimberly Ellis and Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman, who is seen as the establishment-backed candidate, is being framed as an old-school-versus-new-school battle.
Voting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Many of the "Berniecrats" convened at a dinner Friday night that served as a reunion of sorts for Bernie Sanders delegates who'd met at last year's Democratic National Convention.
"Tomorrow, when we're in that hall ... they're going to be telling you how bad Trump is and how we should all be OK with them because Trump's so bad," said RoseAnn DeMoro, executive director of the California Nurses Assn./National Nurses United, and a prominent Sanders backer. "Tomorrow, you guys are going to want to boo. There's a lot of good people to boo."
Nina Turner, a former state senator from Ohio who has frequently warmed up crowds at Sanders rallies, said, "The way we show the corporate [Democrats] that we are not playing games with them, starting right here in California, is to make sure that we get Kimberly Ellis elected as chair!"
Turner went on to skewer Democrats for remaining hyper-focused on the controversy surrounding the investigation into White House ties with Russia and not on issues such as criminal justice reform and income inequality.
Adding that she believed that there is no longer any difference between the nation's two major parties, Turner urged delegates to turn out to protest and vote in the party's elections.
"You can't be absent. We've all got to be in pocket tomorrow," Turner said. "They're going to get the memo tomorrow."