Ahead of showdown over who will lead California Democrats, 'Berniecrats' have a message: 'We don't have to behave'

Voting will soon be underway in the contentious race to decide who will be the next chair of the California Democratic Party.

The race, between progressive-backed Kimberly Ellis and Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman, who is seen as the establishment-backed candidate, is being framed as an old-school-versus-new-school battle.

Voting is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Many of the "Berniecrats" convened at a dinner Friday night that served as a reunion of sorts for Bernie Sanders delegates who'd met at last year's Democratic National Convention.

"Tomorrow, when we're in that hall ... they're going to be telling you how bad Trump is and how we should all be OK with them because Trump's so bad," said RoseAnn DeMoro, executive director of the California Nurses Assn./National Nurses United, and a prominent Sanders backer. "Tomorrow, you guys are going to want to boo. There's a lot of good people to boo."