Another Democrat who voted against transportation tax hike loses committee chairmanship
|John Myers
The chairman of a powerful state Senate committee stepped down from his post on Friday, the second Democrat to lose a prominent position after voting against last month's $52-billion transportation package.
Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) submitted his resignation as chairman of the Senate Governmental Organization Committee. Glazer was the lone Democrat in the upper house to vote against the plan on April 6 that will raise gas taxes and impose new vehicle registration fees.
Neither Glazer nor Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) would say whether the action was specifically prompted by the transportation vote.
“He and I had a private conversation," said De León in an emailed statement. "He agreed to resign."
Glazer declined any comment beyond a tweet he posted on Friday with a copy of his letter resigning the committee chairmanship.
Last month, Assemblyman Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) lost his committee chairmanship in the wake of voting against the transportation bill. Salas and Glazer were the only Democrats in the Legislature who refused to support the plan crafted by legislative leaders and Gov. Jerry Brown.
Brown had gone so far as to campaign for the proposal in Glazer's district in late March. The two men have a long history, as Glazer ran Brown's 2010 gubernatorial campaign and was a longtime political advisor before that.