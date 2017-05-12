Another Democrat who voted against transportation tax hike loses committee chairmanship

State Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) is no longer chairman of the Senate Governmental Organization Committee.

The chairman of a powerful state Senate committee stepped down from his post on Friday, the second Democrat to lose a prominent position after voting against last month's $52-billion transportation package.

Sen. Steve Glazer (D-Orinda) submitted his resignation as chairman of the Senate Governmental Organization Committee. Glazer was the lone Democrat in the upper house to vote against the plan on April 6 that will raise gas taxes and impose new vehicle registration fees.

Neither Glazer nor Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) would say whether the action was specifically prompted by the transportation vote.

“He and I had a private conversation," said De León in an emailed statement. "He agreed to resign."