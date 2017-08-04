This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- In the 2018 governor's race, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom has pulled ahead of Antonio Villaraigosa with Hollywood donors.
- What we know about why Orange County Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's name keeps coming up in the Russia investigation
- Democratic Rep. Ted Lieu was the star of the show at a "town hall" activists staged in GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher's district
Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger launches partnership to share ideas for environmental legislation
|Chris Megerian
Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger is launching a new partnership with a nationwide network of green-minded state lawmakers to share ideas for environmental legislation.
The effort comes as Schwarzenegger has said he hopes states continue to push efforts to fight climate change even though President Trump is withdrawing the country from the Paris agreement.
“America did not drop out of the Paris agreement,” Schwarzenegger said during a speech Friday at the National Caucus of Environmental Legislators conference in Cambridge, Mass. “One man dropped out of the Paris agreement.”
The partnership showcases templates for climate legislation, including several from California, and asks lawmakers to submit new ideas.
“You don’t need [the federal government] to babysit you,” Schwarzenegger said. “You can do it yourself.”
Bonnie Reiss, the global director of the Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at the University of Southern California, said the former governor has been concerned about the Trump administration's broad efforts to roll back environmental legislation.
“He really felt the need to double down,” she said.
Reiss said the partnership should make it easier to find replicable ideas.
“This is one-stop shopping,” she said. “There isn’t a place for this right now.”