This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes will step down before the end of the legislative session. He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber).
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
- Updates from the Bay Area protests
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast. Also don't miss our Essential Politics page in Sunday's California section.
Assembly GOP leader-elect Brian Dahle looks to end Democratic supermajority in 2018
|Patrick McGreevy
With the turmoil over the cap-and-trade debate behind him, newly elected Assembly Republican leader Brian Dahle said Friday he is looking ahead to the 2018 elections and his party’s efforts to end the Assembly's Democratic supermajority.
The passage of controversial gas tax increases has already led to one recall campaign against a Democrat, and Dahle believes it will help Republican candidates running against Democratic incumbents who voted for the tax hikes.
“I know when I go to the gas pump it hurts,” Dahle said. “So I am assuming for everybody else who is going to the pump, it’s going to hurt. If we can communicate that story I think it will be to our advantage.”
Republicans will probably have to win two seats from Democrats to end the Assembly supermajority in 2018, a difficult challenge, but one Dahle said is a realistic goal. He noted that Republicans did it in 2014, when they won three seats back.
“It can happen,” he said. “I will be raising resources to help tell the story of my colleagues, to save our existing seats and expand our caucus.”
Dahle was elected minority leader by the Assembly Republican Caucus on Thursday to replace Chad Mayes, who drew the ire of many Republicans for voting to extend the state’s landmark climate change program, known as cap and trade, which requires polluters to buy carbon emission credits to pay for programs to mitigate climate change.