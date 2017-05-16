Assemblywoman asks Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to drop electioneering prosecution of 86-year-old activist

Assemblywoman Melissa Melendez (R-Lake Elsinore) called Tuesday for state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to drop the prosecution of an 86-year-old Republican activist for electioneering after the woman was videotaped allegedly making calls to voters within 100 feet of a polling place.

Based on a complaint by Secretary of State Alex Padilla, the attorney general’s office has filed two misdemeanor charges of electioneering against Edith Knight of Atascadero for actions during the June 7 presidential primary election. Knight is a delegate to the California Republican Party.

“I urge you, as Attorney General, to focus on issues that will benefit California and its citizens,” Melendez wrote in a letter to Becerra. “Your office can do good and important things. Prosecuting senior citizens for minor and unintentional infractions, however, does neither. I urge you to forgo the prosecution of Edie Knight in this case and refocus your priorities to protect and serve the people of California.”

Chris Moyer, a spokesman for Becerra, declined to comment except to say, “We recommend reaching out to the Secretary of State’s office.”

Representatives for Padilla were not immediately available for comment.

Kight's trial is tentatively set for May 30 in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court.

Melendez also questioned Becerra’s handling of another issue.

“Ironically, this [Knight] prosecution is taking place at the same time your office has declined to explore malfeasance and possible illegal activity in the University of California Office of the President,” she wrote in the letter.