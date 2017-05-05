Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra brings on Washington and campaign veterans, immigration experts

Since taking office in January, California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra has remade the executive staff of the state Department of Justice, bringing in a large number of new staffers from Washington with legal expertise to reflect his special interest in immigration, civil justice reform and the environment.

Becerra, who faces an election campaign in 2018, announced 14 executive appointments on Friday. Many of them worked in the federal government while Becerra was in Congress, including some operatives who were involved in Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Most are replacing staffers who left when Kamala Harris was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Becerra said his executive team will “help pursue an agenda that not just defends the people of California but promotes their best interest. I have brought people on board who are experts in the environment, the safety of consumers, criminal justice reform, health care and immigration.”

Becerra’s second-in-command is Sean McCluskie, who will serve as chief deputy attorney general. During the last decade, McCluskie worked in Becerra’s congressional office, most recently as chief of staff.

Becerra also has appointed Amanda Renteria, who most recently worked as the national political director for the Clinton campaign. She will be chief of the division of operations, advising Becerra on budget and human resources issues. Another hire, Chris Moyer as deputy communications director, was a senior director of public affairs at the American Gaming Assn. and worked as the regional press secretary for Hillary for America in Ohio.

Becerra told reporters this week that when he took office on Jan. 24, none of the 1,100 attorneys on the staff had been hired as experts on immigration law even though “during my first month most of my attention was on immigration law.”

That changed with the hiring of Jonathan “Jon” Blazer as special assistant attorney general and advisor on immigration. Blazer recently was an advocacy and policy counsel for immigrants rights at the American Civil Liberties Union, and previously worked at the National Immigration Law Center as a policy attorney.

The appointment of an immigration expert makes sense at a time when the Trump administration is threatening mass deportations and withholding of federal funds from cities and states that don’t cooperate with immigration agents, said Jack Pitney, professor of politics at Claremont McKenna College. That even though immigration enforcement is within the jurisdiction of the federal government.

“The appointment of a specialist in immigration law is not as odd as it sounds,” Pitney said. “He is planning to fight in federal court for state interests. The recent ruling on sanctuary cities indicates that the Trump administration is encroaching on Tenth Amendment rights.”

With the Trump administration threatening to repeal Obamacare, Becerra has appointed two high-level advisors with expertise in healthcare, including Melanie Fontes Rainer as special assistant attorney general. Rainer recently was senior counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and counsel to the Congressional Budget Committee, where she specialized in issues involving women’s health and rights, gender-based violence and the Affordable Care Act.

Becerra also appointed Laura Stuber as senior special assistant attorney general following her stint at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the U.S. Senate permanent subcommittee on investigations, managing congressional oversight inquiries regarding the Affordable Care Act.

The attorney general is currently working on criminal justice reforms approved by the Legislature, including efforts to make sure a state database of gang members is accurate, and development of new regulations on racial profiling by the police.

To assist him, Becerra has hired Kelli Evans as special assistant attorney general and advisor on criminal justice reform, civil rights and public safety policy. Evans most recently was a senior director leading “access to justice work” for the State Bar of California and also has worked for the ACLU of Northern California.

Other appointments announced Friday include:

-- David Zonana, special assistant attorney general and legal and policy advisor on environmental law.

-- Alejandro Pérez, special assistant to the attorney general in the new Office of Federal Affairs.

-- Sirat Attapit, director of the Office of Legislative Affairs.

-- Bethany Lesser, communications director.

-- Patricia Moscoso, executive speechwriter.

-- Liz Saldivar, director of external affairs, who previously worked as director of Becerra’s Los Angeles congressional district office.