California state senator's bill requiring warning labels on sugary drinks is done for the year

Bottles of Dr Pepper soft drinks move along a production line at a bottling plant. A bill would require soda sold in California to have health warning labels.

Sen. Bill Monning (D-Carmel) has put a hold on his bill that would require warning labels on beverage containers for sugar-sweetened sodas and drinks, acknowledging he lacks the votes to get the measure out of committee.

Monning has been trying for years to either tax or provide warnings on sugary drinks because of health risks they pose, including obesity and diabetes.

“Sugar-sweetened beverages are the leading sources of sugar in Americans’ diets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and an overwhelming amount of scientific research has linked the consumption of sugary drinks to increases in life-threatening diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and obesity,” Monning said.

While health groups supported the bill, it had opposition from a coalition of powerful groups, including the American Beverage Assn., the California Chamber of Commerce, the California Grocers Assn., the California Restaurant Assn., the California Retailers Assn. and California Teamsters.

Monning said he "was not confident the bill would receive enough votes to pass out” of the Senate Health Committee.

He hopes to continue working on the bill for next year.

"I am committed to educating Californians about this serious public health issue and to working on SB 300 because consumers have the right to know about the proven harmful effects of sugary drinks," he said.