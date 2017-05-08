This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Half of California's House GOP members said they were undecided up until they all voted for the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and two of those Republican congressmen traded last-minute jabs just before the vote.
- This assemblyman wants voters to have a chance to repeal something else: California's brand new gas tax increase.
California state senator's bill requiring warning labels on sugary drinks is done for the year
|Patrick McGreevy
Sen. Bill Monning (D-Carmel) has put a hold on his bill that would require warning labels on beverage containers for sugar-sweetened sodas and drinks, acknowledging he lacks the votes to get the measure out of committee.
Monning has been trying for years to either tax or provide warnings on sugary drinks because of health risks they pose, including obesity and diabetes.
“Sugar-sweetened beverages are the leading sources of sugar in Americans’ diets, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and an overwhelming amount of scientific research has linked the consumption of sugary drinks to increases in life-threatening diseases, such as type 2 diabetes and obesity,” Monning said.
While health groups supported the bill, it had opposition from a coalition of powerful groups, including the American Beverage Assn., the California Chamber of Commerce, the California Grocers Assn., the California Restaurant Assn., the California Retailers Assn. and California Teamsters.
Monning said he "was not confident the bill would receive enough votes to pass out” of the Senate Health Committee.
He hopes to continue working on the bill for next year.
"I am committed to educating Californians about this serious public health issue and to working on SB 300 because consumers have the right to know about the proven harmful effects of sugary drinks," he said.