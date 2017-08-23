Former Sen. Barbara Boxer's PAC takes on Darrell Issa and Trump with bobbleheads

Former California Democratic U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer is taking on Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista) over his healthcare vote in an ad for her super PAC aimed at electing Democrats.

The online ad, titled “Darrell-iction,” aimed at people in Issa’s district, began running Wednesday. It is the first in the super PAC's campaign targeting House Republicans who voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. All 14 Republicans in California's delegation voted for the GOP effort to repeal the healthcare law in May.

The ad shows a bobblehead doll of Issa on the dashboard of a car driven by an actor with reddish blonde hair who appears to be portraying President Trump. A bobblehead of Trump appears on the dashboard halfway through.

Issa narrowly won reelection in November over Democrat Doug Applegate, and a majority of voters in his district picked Hillary Clinton for president. He is considered one of the more vulnerable incumbents in Congress, and Democrats have sought to play up his support for the Trump administration.

The ad ends with the car locking and the alarm system saying "Step away from the congressman" — a reference to Issa's famous voice recording for the Viper car alarm system, in which he says "Please step away from the car." Sales of the system helped make him the richest man in Congress.

Boxer, who served in the Senate for 24 years, founded the super PAC after retiring in January. Issa's first bid for higher public office was when he sought the GOP nomination to take on Boxer for the Senate in 1998.