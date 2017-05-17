California budget panel seeks new limits on state tax board funding and staffing

Amid concern over management problems at California's state tax board, a legislative panel recommended Wednesday that next year’s budget scale back an expansion of the agency's staff and supported limits on the budgets of each of the four board members.

The panel noted the state Board of Equalization has 600 vacant positions, so it recommended to cut in half a proposal for 134 new positions in the budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. BOE officials agreed to the scaling back of the proposal.

“It would seem from the controversies at the BOE that there are number of excess positions there,” said Assemblyman Travis Allen (R-Huntington Beach), a member of the Assembly Budget Subcommittee on State Administration.

Allen noted a recent state Department of Finance audit found the board could not consistently explain why it allocated millions of tax dollars to the wrong state accounts.

“Clearly there is some incompetency at the BOE,” Allen said.

The legislative panel also established strict budget line items for the four elected members of the board after an audit found members had improperly supplemented their district staffs by reassigning tax collectors from the headquarters.

Assemblyman David Chiu (D-San Francisco) called the problems found by the audit “significant lapses,” and said the recommended change is "a major step in addressing some of the concerns we have seen.”