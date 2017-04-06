California joins 15 states in filing court brief supporting Planned Parenthood's lawsuit against Ohio healthcare law

California has joined 15 other state attorneys general in filing a friend-of-the-court brief in support of a lawsuit by Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio challenging a law in that state that excludes healthcare providers that offer abortion services from participating in other publicly funded health programs, officials said Thursday.

The lawsuit challenges the exclusion of such providers from breast and cervical cancer prevention programs, according to California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra.

“A woman, not politicians, should decide what is in her best interest when it comes to her health,” Becerra said in a statement a day after the brief was filed. “There is no rational basis for a state to deny women the right to choose among qualified healthcare providers.”

Since his appointment by Gov. Jerry Brown in December, Becerra has been active in arguing in court against national policies of the Trump administration and those of other states.

