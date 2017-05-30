California lawmakers want to give parents at smaller companies 12 weeks of protected family leave

California lawmakers are once again seeking to expand the state's paid family leave program to smaller businesses after Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar measure last year.

SB 63, authored by Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara), on Tuesday moved out of the state Senate with a 25-13 vote. It now heads to the Assembly for consideration.

The legislation, a priority bill for the California Legislative Women's Caucus, would allow parents at companies with 20 to 49 employees to take 12 weeks of leave to care for a newborn or newly adopted child — without fear of losing their jobs. Under the current state law, only workers at businesses with 50 or more workers can take advantage of program.

On the Senate floor Tuesday, the debate on the issue echoed that of last year. Republican lawmakers argued the bill would kill jobs and hurt small businesses already struggling in California. Those in favor argued progressive family leave policies attracted a strong and healthy workforce.

Jackson said her bill would impact only 6.3% of California companies, while helping 16% of its workforce, a population of 2.7 million residents across the state.

"With so many women in the workforce than ever before, and with so many struggling, two-income families, this is a critical moment in time," she said.