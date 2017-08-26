This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes will step down before the end of the legislative session. He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber).
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
- Updates from the Bay Area protests
California Politics Podcast: Republicans seek a reset in picking a new Assembly leader
|John Myers
Republicans in the state Assembly chose a new leader this week, but it's unclear whether their vote will end the rancor of the last few weeks or reopen old wounds about GOP relevance in a state where its ranks have consistently thinned.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we look at the broader political takeaway from the decision to oust Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes (R-Yucca Valley). And on the Democratic side of the aisle, old battles also resurfaced with news that the Assembly speaker wants a fresh look at ideas on universal healthcare in California.
We also review the California Supreme Court's ruling that keeps in place -- but modifies -- a voter mandate to speed up prisoner executions. And we discuss the prominent role California's congressional Democrats seem to be playing in efforts to stir the pot for President Trump's removal from office.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.