California Politics Podcast: Republicans seek a reset in picking a new Assembly leader

Republicans in the state Assembly chose a new leader this week, but it's unclear whether their vote will end the rancor of the last few weeks or reopen old wounds about GOP relevance in a state where its ranks have consistently thinned.

On this week's California Politics Podcast, we look at the broader political takeaway from the decision to oust Assembly Republican Leader Chad Mayes (R-Yucca Valley). And on the Democratic side of the aisle, old battles also resurfaced with news that the Assembly speaker wants a fresh look at ideas on universal healthcare in California.