California Politics Podcast: A tough week for Janet Napolitano

No president of the University of California has ever had the political pedigree of Janet Napolitano, and at no moment of her tenure in the job has she probably ever needed those skills more than now.

On this week's California Politics Podcast episode, we discuss the UC president's appearance at a legislative hearing to respond to a state audit's critical review of her office's accounting practices.

We also discuss the reaction of state lawmakers to President Trump's action on future offshore oil drilling. And we take a closer look at the huge political stakes that are now facing Democrats in the Legislature over a proposal to create a new single-payer healthcare system.

I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.

