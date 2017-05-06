This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Half of California's House GOP members said they were undecided up until they all voted for the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and two of those Republican congressmen traded last-minute jabs just before the vote.
- This assemblyman wants voters to have a chance to repeal something else: California's brand new gas tax increase.
California Politics Podcast: A tough week for Janet Napolitano
|John Myers
No president of the University of California has ever had the political pedigree of Janet Napolitano, and at no moment of her tenure in the job has she probably ever needed those skills more than now.
On this week's California Politics Podcast episode, we discuss the UC president's appearance at a legislative hearing to respond to a state audit's critical review of her office's accounting practices.
We also discuss the reaction of state lawmakers to President Trump's action on future offshore oil drilling. And we take a closer look at the huge political stakes that are now facing Democrats in the Legislature over a proposal to create a new single-payer healthcare system.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.