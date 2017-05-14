California Politics Podcast: Here are the battles that lie ahead over Gov. Jerry Brown's new budget

Lawmakers will dig deep this week into Gov. Jerry Brown's new state budget, and are likely to demand changes before the final version reaches his desk next month.

On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take a closer look at the governor's revised budget that was submitted to the Legislature on Thursday -- a $183.4-billion spending plan that makes a few concessions thanks to recalculated tax revenue predictions. Still Democrats are likely to balk at a few health and human services issues, most notably how to use tobacco tax revenues imposed by voters last fall through Proposition 56.