This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- There's more cash in Gov. Jerry Brown's new budget.
- Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman asked supporters to "push back" against what he called a targeted campaign to spread false rumors about him online.
- Feinstein puts out scathing statement on the reasoning for the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.
California Politics Podcast: Here are the battles that lie ahead over Gov. Jerry Brown's new budget
|John Myers
Lawmakers will dig deep this week into Gov. Jerry Brown's new state budget, and are likely to demand changes before the final version reaches his desk next month.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we take a closer look at the governor's revised budget that was submitted to the Legislature on Thursday -- a $183.4-billion spending plan that makes a few concessions thanks to recalculated tax revenue predictions. Still Democrats are likely to balk at a few health and human services issues, most notably how to use tobacco tax revenues imposed by voters last fall through Proposition 56.
We also discuss the tough political road ahead for Republicans in the state's congressional delegation as they come under fire for their recent vote to repeal the Affordable Care Act. That single event could be the centerpiece of congressional and statewide campaigns in California next year.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Anthony York of the Grizzly Bear Project.