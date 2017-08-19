This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Leaders of the California Republican Party are asking GOP members of the Assembly to oust their leader, Chad Mayes.
- A Silicon Valley venture capitalist whose effort to carve California into six states is back with a plan to cut it into thirds.
- This week's California Politics Podcast takes a look at how the state's political leaders have reacted to the violence in Charlottesville.

California Politics Podcast: Lawmakers return to Sacramento with a full plate
|John Myers
National events and internal party politics are likely to dominate the activities of lawmakers when they return to Sacramento on Monday.
On this week's California Politics Podcast, we discuss how the state's political leaders are reacting to the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. We also catch up on the rancor inside the ranks of Assembly Republicans.
And we take stock of efforts to recall a Democratic state senator, a movement that cleared two major hurdles within the past week.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Marisa Lagos of KQED News.