This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Legislators at the state Capitol will winnow down the hundreds of bills pending by Friday afternoon, quietly killing some of them which have been sitting in what's called the "suspense file."
- Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) said Friday that a Montana congressional candidate's alleged attack on a reporter was wrong "unless the reporter deserved it."
- African Americans in the California Democratic Party want an apology made to Rep. Maxine Water (D-Los Angeles) after her microphone was cut off at last weekend's convention.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
California Politics Podcast: The debate among Democrats didn't end at their convention
|John Myers
The official gathering of California Democrats lasted only three days, but the lingering debate and simmering tensions could keep going well into next year's elections.
On this week's California Politics Podcast episode, we look back at the line in the sand drawn at last week's California Democratic Party convention by some of the party's most passionate progressive activists -- including the blunt speech delivered by an influential labor union leader last weekend.
We also discuss big new developments this week on the topic that energized those Democratic activists: a single-payer healthcare system for California. On Monday, a fiscal analysis put a large price tag on legislation to enact that sweeping healthcare change.
I'm joined this week by Times staff writer Melanie Mason.