- In the race for L.A.'s Congressional District 34, 75% of the money raised has gone to five candidates.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislators went to Concord Thursday to tout their transportation package, which they unveiled Wednesday at the state Capitol.
- Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León amended his "sanctuary state" bill Thursday morning to allow law enforcement to notify federal immigration officials about the release of violent felons.
California Politics Podcast: The rubber meets the road on a transportation deal in Sacramento
This is likely to be the biggest week so far in Sacramento this year, as Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders try to pull of one of the state Capitol's most difficult feats: A long term, multi-billion dollar tax increase.
On this week's California Politics Podcast episode, we take a closer look at the plan to raise taxes for transportation repairs and improvements across the state. While the details were made clear last week, the plan's fate depends on political calculations of a handful of skeptical Democrats in the Legislature.
We also discuss the pressure President Trump's administration is putting on "sanctuary cities," even as the leader of the state Senate makes a major modification in his bill to extend those sanctuary efforts to all of California.
And with the announced relocation of the Oakland Raiders to Las Vegas, we consider a long trail of efforts by California politicians to craft deals in hopes of attracting new professional sports teams or keeping existing franchises from packing their bags.
I'm joined by Times staff writer Melanie Mason and Anthony York of the Grizzly Bear Project.