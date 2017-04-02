California Politics Podcast: The rubber meets the road on a transportation deal in Sacramento

This is likely to be the biggest week so far in Sacramento this year, as Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders try to pull of one of the state Capitol's most difficult feats: A long term, multi-billion dollar tax increase.

On this week's California Politics Podcast episode, we take a closer look at the plan to raise taxes for transportation repairs and improvements across the state. While the details were made clear last week, the plan's fate depends on political calculations of a handful of skeptical Democrats in the Legislature.