This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- California has been building up regulations and legislation for decades that could dash Trump's offshore drilling hopes.
- Here's where California's GOP members of Congress stand on the latest healthcare proposal.
- California's April tax revenue outlooks: Not so good.
California Politics Podcast: The view of the Trump era from the Golden State
|John Myers
It's been an unprecedented 100 days. And perhaps no state in the nation has reacted more strongly to the administration of President Trump than California.
This week's podcast is a special episode taped at the recent Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Our topic was the view of the Trump era from California, a glimpse at how the state's political compass has been reset as the president's agenda unfolds.
I'm joined by a special panel of Los Angeles Times political writers: Mark Barabak, Seem Mehta, Liam Dillon and Melanie Mason.