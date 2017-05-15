California's attorney general says Trump administration's new emphasis on drug prosecutions is 'crazy'

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra on Monday sharply criticized the decision by President Trump's administration to reinvigorate federal prosecution of drug crimes, saying the decision will have a disproportionate impact on communities of color.

"I think it's crazy," Becerra said during a speech to the Sacramento Press Club. "I don't understand it."

Last week, U.S. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions told federal prosecutors to pursue "the most serious, readily provable offense" in drug cases. That would include triggering federal drug sentencing laws that the administration of former President Obama had often avoided.

Becerra said that Sessions' decision would send a dangerous signal to some young men who otherwise may not commit any violent crimes.

"'Hey, if you're going to be locked up forever and live in misery, live a life while you can and do what you can and, you know, throw everything up in the air and roll the dice,'" Becerra said in describing the implicit message of tough drug sentences.

The state attorney general, who took office in January after being appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown, said his office would continue to push back where possible against the president's actions that could hurt Californians.

"We don't need to be the lead on everything," he said in describing why he's joined more than a dozen legal actions filed by other states. "I just want to be on the field."

Becerra, 59, said he has recently moved back to Sacramento, where he grew up before representing Los Angeles in the House of Representatives for a quarter of a century.

The attorney general said that he'd take a look at Sessions' order on drug crimes, but was unsure if there is anything the state could do about it.

"I can't stop them from being stupid," Becerra said.