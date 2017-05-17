This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Members of both parties in California's congressional delegation voiced support Wednesday for the appointment of special prosecutor Robert Mueller.
- The hopefuls for California governor will court supporters at the California Democratic Convention this weekend.
- Palmdale Rep. Steve Knight said on Tuesday that it's time for a special prosecutor to take over the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Reporting from Washington
Republicans and Democrats in California's congressional delegation praise special counsel pick Robert Mueller
|Sarah D. Wire
Democrats and Republicans in California's congressional delegation praised former FBI Director Robert S. Mueller III as the right pick to serve as special counsel for the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and what the Trump campaign may have known.
Here is more about who Mueller is, and what the California members of Congress are saying about the pick:
- “Robert Mueller is the right man to lead this investigation. He’s a strong, independent leader who built an impeccable reputation over decades in law enforcement. And as special counsel, I’m confident he’ll pursue the facts — wherever they may lead,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) said in a statement.
- Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare), who had to step away from the House investigation, said in a statement that it was the “right decision at the right time, and the right man was chosen for the job.”
- The ranking Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank), said Mueller “has a superb reputation as the director of the FBI. He’s well thought of on both sides of the aisle so I think it was a really solid choice.”
- Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), a member of the Intelligence Committee, said, “Whatever he arrives at, whether it’s clearing the people that are under investigation or holding them to account, I think it'll be trusted by the American people.”
- “It’s the first moment of relief, that I feel that our democracy is safe. I was very anguished that we were in a downward spiral that was going to have profound effects on our democracy. Robert Mueller has sterling credentials,” said Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough), who also serves on the Intelligence Committee. “I am deeply relieved.”
- One of the House's most vocal Trump critics, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), said the appointment of a special counsel brings “movement” to the ongoing House and Senate investigations. “I want to understand what his role is and whether or not he has any boundaries and what has been the agreement about what he will do and how he will do it,” she said.
- “It’s time to get to the bottom of this,” said Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), the first Republican to call for a special counsel. “Americans deserve nothing less than the truth. I have faith that Robert Mueller will provide the independence necessary to be sure this investigation is conducted with the trust and confidence of the American people.”