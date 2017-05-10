Republican Ed Royce: Timing of FBI director's firing 'raises many questions which deserve answers'

Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) has questions about why FBI Director James B. Comey was fired, he said in a statement Wednesday.

"The timing of Director Comey's firing raises many questions which deserve answers. We now need a top-notch, independent FBI director put in place to finish the investigation of Russia's unacceptable meddling in our election," said Royce, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs committee.

Though he's so far the only California Republican to appear to break from the White House, Royce joins several Senate Republicans who have voiced concerns about Trump's abrupt dismissal of Comey on Tuesday night.

Most of the 14 Republicans in California's congressional delegation have been silent about Trump's surprise firing of Comey in the midst of the FBI investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Notably quiet have been leaders such as House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). He is scheduled to be interviewed live by Politico in San Francisco at 4:45 p.m. PDT.

When asked for comment Wednesday, seven GOP members in all responded. (The offices of two members, Reps. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock) and Dana Rohrabacher (R-Huntington Beach), said the members had no comment.)

• Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista), one of the few Republicans who has called for a special prosecutor for the Russia investigation, said in a statement that “Director Comey had lost my confidence long ago. Democrats and Republicans alike have called for his ouster, and new leadership at the FBI will restore confidence in the agency."

• Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale), whose L.A.-area district is a frequent target of Democrats, said in a statement, “The President has the authority to hire or fire anyone that reports to the Executive Branch of the Federal government. I continue to support current Congressional investigations into this and other matters and I look forward to seeing their findings.”

• Staff for Rep. Tom McClintock (R-Elk Grove) said "he believes Comey should have been fired on January 20."

• Rep. Doug LaMalfa's staff said the Richvale Republican thinks firing Comey "was the right decision. Director Comey has lost confidence from both sides of the aisle, and it was the right time to make a change."

In contrast, California's 38 House Democrats and two U.S. senators have been leading their party's response, sending letters to the White House, emailing statements and posting to social media.