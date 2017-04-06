Many of California's House Democrats say Trump should have asked them before he bombed Syria

Democrats in California’s congressional delegation were quick to weigh in Thursday on the U.S. bombing of a Syrian airbase, expressing horror at atrocities committed by Syrian President Bashar Assad during a years-long civil war, but most faulting President Trump for not going to Congress before launching the missile strikes.

The U.S. launched dozens of Tomahawk missiles Thursday night onto a Syrian airbase in retaliation for a poison gas attack this week that U.S. officials said was carried out by Assad’s forces.

Trump did not seek congressional authorization for the bombing, and critics on both the left and right say Trump needs Congress' approval to use military force.

Democratic Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) was measured, praising the move but saying the president ought to seek congressional authorization if he plans further action.

"Tonight's strike in Syria appears to be a proportional response to the the regime's use of chemical weapons," Pelosi said.

The president did not mention the authorization issue in a brief statement he delivered Thursday night about the strike, but the matter is likely to be debated in coming days, and most California Democrats faulted him for not seeking it.