This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news.
Here's what we're watching right now at the California Democratic Party convention in Sacramento:
- On Saturday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi admonished GOP members of Congress for "stonewalling" the investigation of allegations of Russian influence in the election of President Trump.
- The convention kicked off Friday with rallies, F-bombs and a speech from Democratic National Committeee Chairman Tom Perez.
- See photos from the event here, and listen to a podcast about what the Times' politics team is watching for here.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
California's top elections officer calls Trump voter fraud allegations a 'smokescreen' to distract from Russia charges
|John Myers
California's secretary of state told delegates to the state Democratic Party's convention that President Trump's allegations of voter fraud last year are an effort to divert attention away from questions about his own presidential campaign.
"It's been a smokescreen to distract from the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia," said Secretary of State Alex Padilla in his convention speech Saturday.
Padilla has been a persistent critic of Trump's assertion, first made last November, that he lost the popular vote because millions of illegal votes were cast in the presidential race. And the president singled out California and two other states, even though no evidence exists of widespread illegal voting.
"The only mass fraud against the people of the United States of America are the lies being perpetrated by the president of the United States of America," Padilla said.
The state's chief elections officer urged Democrats to focus on voting rights as a key issue in 2018. And he pointed to a handful of new California laws — including expanded automated voter registration at the DMV and a sweeping law that will replace polling places with more absentee voting — as steps in the right direction.
"Make defense of voting rights essential to who we are as a party," he urged delegates. "Voter participation is the oxygen to our democracy."