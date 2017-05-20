California's top elections officer calls Trump voter fraud allegations a 'smokescreen' to distract from Russia charges

California's secretary of state told delegates to the state Democratic Party's convention that President Trump's allegations of voter fraud last year are an effort to divert attention away from questions about his own presidential campaign.

"It's been a smokescreen to distract from the investigation into Trump's ties to Russia," said Secretary of State Alex Padilla in his convention speech Saturday.

Padilla has been a persistent critic of Trump's assertion, first made last November, that he lost the popular vote because millions of illegal votes were cast in the presidential race. And the president singled out California and two other states, even though no evidence exists of widespread illegal voting.

"The only mass fraud against the people of the United States of America are the lies being perpetrated by the president of the United States of America," Padilla said.