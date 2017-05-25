California Senate, Assembly advance their own plans on how to spend tobacco tax revenue

Perhaps the biggest budget skirmish that remains unsolved this year is how California should spend revenue from the tobacco tax voters approved last fall.

Gov. Jerry Brown wants to put that money to expand overall spending on Medi-Cal, which provides subsidized healthcare for the poor. But the some of initiative's backers, namely doctor and dental groups, have cried foul, arguing that money is meant to go to increasing payments for providers.

Now, the Senate and Assembly are weighing in. In plans approved in their respective budget committees this week, both houses stray from Brown's proposal to put the money toward general Medi-Cal costs and lay out their own ideas how how to divvy up the revenue.

But while both houses reject Brown's approach, there are key differences between their proposals. Most significantly, the Assembly would allocate all $1.1 billion in projected tax revenue in the next budget year. The Senate, meanwhile, would spend just under $350 million next year, gradually ramping up spending to $1.1 billion by fiscal year 2020-2021.

Both houses also would increase provider payments, but in different ways. The Assembly would put around $857 million toward once-yearly "incentive payments" to physicians and dentists, that would be tied to their Medi-Cal and Denti-Cal caseload.

The Senate proposed putting $150 million next year to physician rate increases that would be targeted for those working in high-need areas and specialties. That number would increase in successive years, topping out at $700 million by 2020. The Senate also would put $130 million toward higher rates for dentists.

The California Medical Assn., which has been pushing for higher reimbursement rates, praised both houses for including the higher rates; but group spokeswoman Joanne Adams noted that "the current Legislature cannot tie the hands of a future governor or Legislature," indicating a preference toward the Assembly approach.

Each house would allocate $50 million for reimbursement rates for family planning providers, a priority of Planned Parenthood.

And both houses put money toward expanding Medi-Cal to cover young adults up to age 26 who are in the country illegally. The proposal builds on California's policy of making children without legal status younger than 19 eligible for Medi-Cal, which went into effect last year.

Anthony Wright, of the advocacy group Health Access, noted that by expanding coverage for those up to age 26, it would align with Obamacare's policy of letting children stay on their parent's health insurance until that age.

"This is a concrete and tangible way to show we are actually taking steps forward" in expanding coverage, Wright said.

The Brown administration estimates that around 130,000 people would be eligible for Medi-Cal under such a proposal, and such an expansion would cost the state just under $230 million.

The Senate proposal would put around $63 million toward that expansion in upcoming budget year, and around $85 million in subsequent years. The Assembly would put $54 million toward the plan.

The Brown administration did not take a position on the Medi-Cal expansion proposal, but H.D. Palmer, spokesman for Brown's Department of Finance, noted that the Senate was using higher revenue projections than Brown's plan, which allows legislators to propose more funding.

Palmer said the administration was sticking with its original proposal to use tobacco tax dollars for general Medi-Cal spending.

"The budget’s proposal for Prop. 56 will provide increased funding for healthcare programs and services in a way that’s consistent with the measure that voters approved last fall," Palmer said.

FOR THE RECORD

May 25 2017, 4:58 p.m.: A previous version of this article reported that both houses were using higher revenue projections than Gov. Brown's budget proposal. The Senate is using higher projections; the Assembly is using the same estimates as the Brown administration.