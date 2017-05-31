This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Gov. Jerry Brown told the Times Wednesday that a decision by President Trump to withdraw from the Paris Accord on climate change would be "tragic."
- Legislators at the state Capitol will winnow down the hundreds of bills pending by Friday afternoon, quietly killing some of them which have been sitting in what's called the "suspense file."
- African Americans in the California Democratic Party want an apology made to Rep. Maxine Water (D-Los Angeles) after her microphone was cut off at last weekend's convention.
California Senate moves forward with bill that would overhaul Los Angeles County MTA
|Patrick McGreevy
The state Senate on Wednesday approved a bill that would expand and reshape the agency that oversees mass transit in Los Angeles County.
Opponents of the measure include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, the city and county of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Area Chamber of Commerce.
The bill by Sen. Tony Mendoza (D-Artesia) was sent to the Assembly for consideration after squeaking by with a 22-11 vote in the Senate.
The measure would expand the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority board from 12 to 15 members. It would also reduce the number of county supervisors on the board from five to two, remove the appointment of two public members and increase Los Angeles City Council member appointments by the mayor from two to five.
“This will allow for proportional and fair representation,” Mendoza told his colleagues, adding that the board currently is made up of "haves and have-nots fighting to get their share.”
Sen. John Moorlach (R-Costa Mesa) opposed the measure because he said he saw it as Sacramento meddling in local policymaking.
But Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Palmdale) supported SB 268.
“Too much power is concentrated in too few people,” he said of the current board.