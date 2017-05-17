California state legislator introduces resolution calling for Trump's resignation or impeachment

The California Legislature has readily embraced its status as vanguard of the "resistance" against President Trump. Now, a Silicon Valley Democrat is ramping up that opposition with a formal measure calling for Trump's removal from office.

Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell) introduced a resolution on Wednesday asking the president to resign from office — and if he doesn't, calling on Congress to impeach him.

The nonbinding measure would not have the force of law, as only Congress has the authority to undertake impeachment proceedings. Low said he was compelled to introduce the provocative, if symbolic, measure in the wake of a series of controversies facing Trump in the last week, including the firing of James B. Comey as FBI director and recent reports that Comey documented in a memo a request by Trump to halt the investigation into his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

"We can't wait any longer for the next shoe to drop," Low said in an interview.

The resolution, AJR 17, details a laundry list of actions that Trump detractors call inappropriate, from the president's continued entanglements in his business dealings to allegations that he disclosed highly classified information to Russian officials.

Low initially drafted the bill months ago, but said it was the Comey firing that inspired him to finally submit the measure.

Since Trump's election, state legislators have often acted in ways seen as direct knocks to Trump, either through legislation, such as the so-called "sanctuary state" bill meant to blunt the president's immigration enforcement, or resolutions. Earlier this week, a resolution by Low to abolish the Electoral College was approved by the Assembly.

The new resolution comes as national Democrats are increasingly speaking openly about impeachment, although that decision lies with the Republicans who control Congress.

California Democrats have been eager to jab at the president, but some have signaled a weariness with constantly talking about Trump.

"I don't think we should react to everything he does," Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon (D-Paramount) said in an interview last week.

Low acknowledged that tension, saying, "There are many issues that affect individuals in their daily lives. At the same time, we have an obligation to our country and it's important... to call it as we see it."

Low said he also grappled with how his measure could worsen California's already tense relationship with the federal government.

"I'm always concerned about unintended consequences and the negative ramifications that can occur from this, which is why for me this took great pause and thought," he said. "But... this is why it's country over politics."