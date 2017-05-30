Californians would not be able to buy more than one rifle a month under bill approved by state senators

Terry McGuire, owner of Get Loaded in Grand Terrace, shows a customer a Cobalt Kinetics BAMF rifle about a week after the 2015 shooting rampage in nearby San Bernardino.

Californians would be prohibited from buying more than one firearm in any 30-day period under a measure approved Tuesday by the Senate to reduce straw purchasing and circumvention of gun laws.

California already bars people from buying more than one handgun a month. The bill by Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) expands the limit to also cover long guns, including rifles and shotguns.

The measure, which next goes to the Assembly for consideration, seeks to address concerns that some people buy large quantities of guns and then sell them on the underground market to criminals and others not eligible to own guns.

“There is no need or reason why a person would need to purchase more than one gun a month,” Portantino said during the floor debate.

Republicans, including Jeff Stone of Murrieta, opposed the legislation.

“This is yet another example of the government trying to infringe on the 2nd Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens,” Stone said.

Sen. Jim Nielsen (R-Chico) said he has seen no proof that past gun-control measures approved by the state have made the state safer.

‘It’s more of the same that will not decrease violent crime,” Nielsen said.