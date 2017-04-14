This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
State Sen. Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens) is proposing that California move its presidential primary up to March from June.
In the race to represent the 34th Congressional District, Assemblyman Jimmy Gomez earned endorsements from several former primary opponents, and Robert Lee Ahn saw a big boost from late-arriving votes.
California lawmakers approved a $52-billion transportation plan last week. Here's what you need to know about the proposal.
Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election
Decision to uphold state cap-and-trade program will be appealed to California Supreme Court
|Chris Megerian
The legal battle over California's cap-and-trade program is going to the state Supreme Court.
After suffering a defeat last week, the conservative Pacific Legal Foundation announced Friday that they'll appeal the decision.
The cap-and-trade program requires companies to buy permits to release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, a system designed to provide a financial incentive to reduce pollution. Critics have accused the program of functioning as an unconstitutional tax because it wasn't approved by a two-thirds vote of the state Legislature, the legal threshold for approving taxes.
A state appeals court in Sacramento rejected that argument, but Tony Francois, a senior attorney at the Pacific Legal Foundation, said they would keep pressing the case.
"Driven by a ravenous appetite for revenue, the state has given some of our most significant businesses and employers an offer they can’t refuse — either buy emissions permits or get out of California," he said in a statement.
He added, "If this ‘pay up or shut down’ ultimatum is not a tax, then many forms of traditional taxation — think gas taxes — could also be defined as ‘voluntary,’ and exempted from the taxpayer protections in the state Constitution."
The California Chamber of Commerce, which also filed a lawsuit against cap and trade, has not decided whether to appeal, according to a spokeswoman for the organization.