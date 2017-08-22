"This is a national concern and deserves more attention in some respects because we are seeing people not come into court, not reporting to court, not reporting for services, not coming to testify," Cantil-Sakauye said in a public discussion with state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) at the Capitol.

California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye on Tuesday said federal immigration officers have continued to detain immigrants at courthouses across the country "in full force" since January, reversing years of work by judges to ensure equal access to justice.

The event, hosted by the National Assn. of Women Judges, came as immigrant rights advocates and lawyers are ramping up their lobbying efforts in California this week in support of bills that would increase legal counsel and protections for immigrants. The measures were introduced by Democrats in an effort to counter President Trump's expanded immigration enforcement actions.

One of those bills, sent to Gov. Jerry Brown on Monday, would prohibit law enforcement officers from detaining crime victims or witnesses on immigration violations. The most far-reaching proposal still pending would prevent police and sheriffs from detaining, questioning or arresting immigrants without serious or violent offenses in their criminal histories.

Cantil-Sakauye, a former prosecutor who owes her appointments to a series of Republican governors, is one of the few judges speaking out against immigration arrests at courthouses.

At the Capitol on Tuesday, she said there was no data on how many or how often immigrants have been detained or need of legal services. But she pointed to calls made to her office, anecdotes reported by her judicial officers and heated discussions on immigration enforcement at a judicial conference in Pennsylvania.

The conference was attended by all 50 U.S. state chief justices.

"Courts like Nebraska, Ohio and New Jersey and Connecticut and Massachusetts were all experiencing similar kinds of crises to those in our courts," Cantil-Sakauye said.

At courthouses where probation offices fall under their control, she said, federal immigration agents were demanding to see the daily list of probationers due to appear "to check all the foreign-sounding names." Agents at one courthouse were said to have picked up domestic violence victims requesting restraining orders against their abusers.

"This is happening without people talking and reporting," Cantil-Sakauye said. "No one wants to give names."