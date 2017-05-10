'Are we the party of Wall St. or the party of Occupy?': Candidates to lead state Democrats hold testy debate

The contrast between the leading contenders to become the next chairperson of the California Democratic Party was clear at a debate between the hopefuls Wednesday: Longtime party official Eric Bauman said the party must expand on its existing successes, while activist Kimberly Ellis countered that it had lost its way and needs to be fundamentally overhauled.

“I’m running not just to bring a new vision to the party. I’m running not just to bring new perspective, not just to change the tone, tenor and culture of our politics,” said Ellis, the candidate who received loudest cheers and applause from the hundreds of delegates at the party gathering in a San Diego union hall. “I’m running to be chair of the California Democratic Party to redefine what it means to be a Democrat and get this party back to basics.”

The California Democratic Party, the largest and most liberal in the nation, has enjoyed years of electoral and financial success. But it is at a crossroads: The progressive forces that coalesced behind Bernie Sanders in last year’s presidential primary and railed against the Democratic establishment are now seeking to redefine the state party.

For Bauman, who entered the race viewed as the front-runner and has since seen it tighten, it presents a challenge. He is an establishment candidate who has spent nearly a quarter-century serving in leadership positions in various Democratic groups.

“We’re the only state party in the country that actually knows how to do it right,” said Bauman, who is vice chairman of the state party and chairman of its Los Angeles County chapter. “I believe I have the experience and the relationships to raise the California Democratic Party to the next level.”

The candidates largely agreed on several issues, such as creating a statewide single-payer healthcare system. But as the debate wore on, the exchanges between the candidates grew increasingly snippy.

Orange County attorney Lenore Albert-Sheridan, a lesser-known candidate who entered the race just weeks ago, repeatedly blasted Ellis for raising money from wealthy donors. She accused Ellis of failing to understand party rules and procedures, including how endorsements are awarded or committee appointments are made.

“It’s important you elect someone who actually understands how this party works,” she said. “Are we the party of Wall Street or the party of Occupy?”

When the candidates were asked to describe how their past experiences showed the type of leaders they would be, Bauman touted successes that he said included growing the membership of the Los Angeles County Stonewall Democrats, increasing the county party’s budget from $50,000 to $1.7 million and advising successful state and local political campaigns.

He said there is a reason he had led groups and campaigns for so many years: “That’s because I’m good at them and I keep them going and keep them fresh and keep us winning.”

Ellis quipped that Bauman sounded like a “great field director,” adding that after she won the chairmanship and started to build her team, she “would encourage him to apply.”

Ellis also took a jab at Bauman for recent low voter turnout in Los Angeles County. In response, Bauman said Ellis was cherry-picking facts and failing to mention turnout in the November general election.

“One thing we should do up here is tell the truth,” he said.

One topic was conspicuously absent from the debate: Bauman’s claim earlier this week that political rivals were targeting him with false rumors of “engaging in inappropriate behavior with 14- and 16-year-old boys.”

But after Ellis obliquely questioned Bauman’s integrity, mentioning pharmaceutical money his consulting firm had taken during a ballot measure fight over prescription drug costs, he appeared to nod to the issue, calling the level of attacks in the race "despicable."

"It is shameful, it is unacceptable,” he said.