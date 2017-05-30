This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Legislators at the state Capitol will winnow down the hundreds of bills pending by Friday afternoon, quietly killing some of them which have been sitting in what's called the "suspense file."
- Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine) said Friday that a Montana congressional candidate's alleged attack on a reporter was wrong "unless the reporter deserved it."
- African Americans in the California Democratic Party want an apology made to Rep. Maxine Water (D-Los Angeles) after her microphone was cut off at last weekend's convention.
Darrell Issa gets on his office roof to take a picture of protesters. A mild hubbub ensues
|Sarah D. Wire and Teri Figueroa
It began when one of Rep. Darrell Issa's 2018 opponents, Mike Levin, posted an image on Twitter, saying the Vista congressman was hiding on his office roof from hundreds of protesters on the street below.
The photo of Issa standing on the roof ricocheted around Twitter, with many comparing it to a scene from the popular television show "The Office," and left-leaning media outlets quickly publishing headlines like "Darrell Issa Appears to Flee to Building Roof to Avoid Protesters."
Like most things, what happened at Issa's office appears to have been a bit more nuanced.
Issa soon tweeted that he had "spent the morning talking with constituents gathered outside the office today, then popped upstairs to take a quick pic!." Multiple images, including one from Levin's account and from Issa's account, show the congressman on the street with protesters.
The protests occur weekly outside Issa's Vista district office, and the congressman has come out to speak with the group at least twice since President Trump's inauguration. Issa narrowly won reelection in 2016 over a novice opponent, and Democrats are targeting his seat in 2018.
Issa's staff said he tried to speak with all the protesters using their sound system, but was rebuffed. Rally organizer Ellen Montanari said she decided not to hand over the protesters' microphone so Issa could take questions from the crowd because he refused to shake her hand before the protest began.
"He refused to do that, and he said, 'Step away, you are a protester.' And I said 'I am a constituent,' " Montanari said. She said he also made "disparaging remarks" about the protesters and the signs they carry.
Issa's spokesman, Calvin Moore, said Montanari "can’t simultaneously organize people to stand outside our office with 'Where is Darrell?' signs and feign outrage how he won't answer her questions — and then deny him the ability to answer his constituents' questions," he said.