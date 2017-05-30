Darrell Issa gets on his office roof to take a picture of protesters. A mild hubbub ensues

It began when one of Rep. Darrell Issa's 2018 opponents, Mike Levin, posted an image on Twitter, saying the Vista congressman was hiding on his office roof from hundreds of protesters on the street below.

The photo of Issa standing on the roof ricocheted around Twitter, with many comparing it to a scene from the popular television show "The Office," and left-leaning media outlets quickly publishing headlines like "Darrell Issa Appears to Flee to Building Roof to Avoid Protesters."

Like most things, what happened at Issa's office appears to have been a bit more nuanced.

Issa soon tweeted that he had "spent the morning talking with constituents gathered outside the office today, then popped upstairs to take a quick pic!." Multiple images, including one from Levin's account and from Issa's account, show the congressman on the street with protesters.