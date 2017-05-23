Conservative group runs ads thanking California GOP for health care vote

A conservative advocacy group will run television ads thanking six California Republicans for voting for the GOP bill to roll back the Affordable Care Act.

All 14 Republicans in California's congressional delegation voted for the bill, called the Affordable Health Care Act, when it passed the House without Democratic support last month. Democrats have pledged to make it a campaign issue.

Starting today, and running for two weeks, the ads produced by the non-profit American Action Network target constituents of Reps. Jeff Denham of Turlock, David Valadao of Hanford, Steve Knight of Palmdale, Ed Royce of Fullerton, Darrell Issa of Vista and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield.

All but McCarthy represent districts that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and are targets of the national Democratic Party as it tries to reclaim control of the House in 2018. American Action Network members also run the Congressional Leadership Fund Super PAC, which is focused on preserving Republican's majority.

The ad features Elizabeth Jacinto, a California mother of four from Issa's district who lost her health insurance and had to switch doctors under the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. Similar ads are running in 15 other congressional districts across the country as part of a $2 million ad buy.