This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- A legislative analysis released on Monday puts the total cost of a single-payer healthcare system in California would be $400 billon a year.
- Democrats say they want to know why the microphone of Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles) was cut off during her speech to the African American caucus on Saturday.
- Kimberly Ellis, who lost her bid to lead the California Democratic Party by a razor-thin margin, called on Sunday for an audit of the vote.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Conservative group runs ads thanking California GOP for health care vote
|Sarah D. Wire
A conservative advocacy group will run television ads thanking six California Republicans for voting for the GOP bill to roll back the Affordable Care Act.
All 14 Republicans in California's congressional delegation voted for the bill, called the Affordable Health Care Act, when it passed the House without Democratic support last month. Democrats have pledged to make it a campaign issue.
Starting today, and running for two weeks, the ads produced by the non-profit American Action Network target constituents of Reps. Jeff Denham of Turlock, David Valadao of Hanford, Steve Knight of Palmdale, Ed Royce of Fullerton, Darrell Issa of Vista and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield.
All but McCarthy represent districts that voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and are targets of the national Democratic Party as it tries to reclaim control of the House in 2018. American Action Network members also run the Congressional Leadership Fund Super PAC, which is focused on preserving Republican's majority.
The ad features Elizabeth Jacinto, a California mother of four from Issa's district who lost her health insurance and had to switch doctors under the Affordable Care Act, often called Obamacare. Similar ads are running in 15 other congressional districts across the country as part of a $2 million ad buy.