Senate and Assembly members play at the Capitol Cup Wednesday at Papa Murphy's Park.

Proceeds from the hour-long game went to Saint John's Program for Real Change. The nonprofit provides mothers housing, job training and other other services to help them escape poverty, homelessness or abuse.

Democratic lawmakers defeated their Republican colleagues 3-1 in the first annual Capitol Cup legislative soccer match Wednesday night in Sacramento.

The game raised more than $35,000 for the nonprofit, said Greg Hayes, a lobbyist who helped organize the event.

Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) said the match helps lawmakers build relationships and morale that will carry through the end of the legislative session.

"It's no secret that legislation is tough to do, but I think this helps us to set up good relationships and work on good things that are good for California," he said.