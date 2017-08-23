This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Immigrant rights advocates met with Gov. Jerry Brown about the so-called "sanctuary state" bill.
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
- Bay Area Rep. Jackie Speier has renewed her call for President Trump's removal.
Democrats beat Republicans in first annual legislative soccer match in Sacramento
|Mina Corpuz
Democratic lawmakers defeated their Republican colleagues 3-1 in the first annual Capitol Cup legislative soccer match Wednesday night in Sacramento.
Proceeds from the hour-long game went to Saint John's Program for Real Change. The nonprofit provides mothers housing, job training and other other services to help them escape poverty, homelessness or abuse.
The game raised more than $35,000 for the nonprofit, said Greg Hayes, a lobbyist who helped organize the event.
Assemblyman Miguel Santiago (D-Los Angeles) said the match helps lawmakers build relationships and morale that will carry through the end of the legislative session.
"It's no secret that legislation is tough to do, but I think this helps us to set up good relationships and work on good things that are good for California," he said.
No points were scored in the first half, but the game kicked up in the second half when Assemblyman Rob Bonta (D-Oakland) scored the first goal. Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) answered minutes later with a goal for his team.
Assembly Speaker Ian Calderon (D-Whittier) scored the second goal with an assist from Sen. Henry Stern (D-Canoga Park.
Bonta scored the team's third goal minutes before the game ended.