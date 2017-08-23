Democrats launch website skewering Rep. Dana Rohrabacher for his ties to Russia

A screenshot of the website 'The Rohrabacher Conspiracy,' launched by the Democrats to attack Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa) for his ties to Russia.

Orange County GOP Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has long been an unapologetic supporter of improving relations between the U.S. and Russia, and it's a fact Democrats are hoping to seize on in 2018.

On Wednesday, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee launched a website detailing the ties between the 15-term Republican and various current and former Russian lobbyists.

The website, presented as a bulletin board, features the pinned-up faces of Rohrabacher, and the likes of Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskay and former Soviet counterintelligence officer Rinat Akhmetshin, who are at the center of a controversy over a meeting with President Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr. Both figures met with Rohrabacher during a 2016 trip to Moscow, according to a Politico report. Rohrabacher has called the accusations a "nothing burger."

In a tongue-in-cheek move, the committee is advertising the new site with Google ads in English and Russian.

The site also highlights links between the congressman and Chuck S. Johnson, a far-right blogger who helped arrange a recent meeting between Rohrabacher and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. It also points out his connection to disgraced lobbyist Jack Abramoff.

The site is the first such effort in California this cycle, and is in line with the DCCC's approach as it continues to target Republican-held seats in California as part of a larger attempt to regain control of the House. With 10 months to go until the California primary and dozens of Democratic challengers stepping up to run, the group has been singularly focused on attacking incumbents as it waits to see how the races shake out.