Demonstrators and supporters pack GOP Rep. Jeff Denham's town hall

This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:

The official proponent of a ballot measure to split California off into its own independent nation called off the effort on Monday.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein faced some boos in the crowd that showed up on Monday for her town hall in San Francisco.

A Central Valley Democrat lost his committee chairmanship after voting against the recent $52 billion transportation plan.

Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.