Don't scrap Paris deal on global warming, Gov. Jerry Brown and other Democrats write in letter to Trump

California Gov. Jerry Brown was one of a dozen governors who sent a letter to President Trump on Wednesday urging him not to withdraw from the Paris agreement to fight global warming.

"Collective action to limit emissions worldwide is critical; without collaboration, climate change will cost the world’s nations several trillion dollars in damages," the governors wrote.

All of the governors who signed the letter, including Jay Inslee of Washington, Kate Brown of Oregon and Andrew Cuomo of New York, are Democrats.

Trump is currently weighing whether to pull the U.S. out of the deal reached in 2015 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

California is trying to anchor climate policies at the state level by pushing forward with ambitious policies on vehicle emissions and carbon pricing.