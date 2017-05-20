Delaine Eastin says she has the 'brass backbone' required to govern California

Former state schools chief Delaine Eastin said Saturday that her gubernatorial bid is founded on righting California’s priorities so that the economy serves all the state’s residents, regardless of class.

“California needs a governor with a brass backbone, and that is why I am running, because I know a budget is a statement of values, and I want ours to reflect the priorities of the people I see here today,” Eastin told delegates at the California Democratic Party’s annual convention.

Eastin, who also served in the state Legislature but has not held elected office for 14 years, outlined her agenda, which includes making college tuition free, enacting universal healthcare, banning fracking and increasing housing affordability.

But she also warned about a broader concern – the state of the nation’s democracy.

“Thank you for lending your voice and your time to fight the thug in the White House and stand up for Democratic values,” Eastin said. “I don’t have to tell you our democracy is in trouble. This isn’t just Trump threatening us. It is a lack of participation in our civil society and a lack of faith in government.”

Eastin said the key to holding the democracy together was for people such as the convention attendees to band together.