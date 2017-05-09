Candidate to lead the California Democratic Party asks supporters for help fighting rumors about him online

A top candidate running to become chairman of the California Democratic Party on Tuesday urged his supporters to push back at what he said Sunday were false rumors that he is “engaging in inappropriate behavior with 14- and 16-year-old boys.”

“The politics of personal destruction is despicable,” Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman told party members gathered for their monthly meeting. “It is one thing to attack someone for their record, for their votes, for their positions, for their donors. This is beyond the pale.”

Bauman, who is in a fiercely contested race for the chairmanship with activist Kimberly Ellis, said he began to hear the rumors late last week as his supporters phoned delegates ahead of the state party convention later this month, where the election will be held.

He emailed delegates about the rumors on Sunday, saying he felt he needed to speak out. On Tuesday Bauman urged his supporters to help him fight back by countering the rumors in the private internet chat rooms where he said they are being spread.

“I want to ask you all to do the following — if you see or hear that, please push back,” Bauman said, urging members of the crowd to write posts with the hashtag #theericiknow. “Don’t let them get away with it. If this is what takes over our party, if this is what infects our party … then we’re even more lost than we are right now.”

Bauman has been chairman of the county party since 2000, and the crowd Tuesday night was full of his supporters. After he finished speaking, many members of the audience delivered a standing ovation and chanted his name.

Ellis has denounced the rumors. Bauman did not blame her for them, but many in the crowd said they believed her campaign was behind an effort to discredit her opponent.

“I think she’s behind the ugly stuff that came out, absolutely,” said Caro Avanessian, 73, a retired software engineer from Glendale. “I don’t know Kimberly that well. She’s not as dynamic. And she has created division. It’s an ugly election. We don’t want that. We want to be united rather than divided.”

Kathy Kensinger, a 67-year-old union organizer, described the rumors as “garbage.”

“I’m from back in the days of of smoke-filled rooms. Not in years have I ever heard of anything like this,” she said, adding that she doesn’t believe the rumors. “He’s too decent of a guy.”

Avanessian and Kensinger said that even before the controversy, they did not support Ellis because they were not familiar with her, adding that they had seen Bauman’s work on behalf of Democrats for decades.

“I’ve known Eric for 30 years. He is absolutely ideal. He is passionate about what being a Democrat means,” Kensinger said. “I don’t know that much about her.”