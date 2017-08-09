FBI searched office of Rep. Duncan Hunter's campaign treasurer

FBI agents searched the office of Rep. Duncan Hunter's campaign treasurer in February, seizing computer equipment and documents for their investigation into whether the Alpine Republican misused campaign funds.

The search warrant for Election CFO — the agency Hunter hired to ensure his campaign complied with campaign finance rules — reveals new information about the federal investigation into Hunter’s campaign spending.

The warrant, which was unsealed in March, said agents were looking for evidence showing whether Hunter's campaign funds were used for personal reasons, whether there was a scheme to defraud a bank over video game purchases, and whether Hunter's campaign finance reports were falsified to "impede or influence" the FBI and House Ethics Committee inquiries into his use of campaign funds.

It was the more than $1,300 in video game purchases by Hunter's campaign that first drew the attention of federal election officials and the San Diego Union-Tribune. Hunter blamed his son for the video game purchases, saying he had used the wrong credit card. Other unusual spending by Hunter’s campaign included a now-infamous airplane ride for the family rabbit and payments to nail salons, his children’s private school and a Phoenix resort, among other unusual purchases.

In March, Hunter told Politico he did nothing wrong, but would not say who was responsible for the campaign expenses.

"I was not involved in any criminal action," Hunter said. "Maybe I wasn't attentive enough to my campaign. That's not a crime."

The FBI warrant also sought communications between Hunter, his wife and acting campaign manager Margaret Hunter, chief of staff Joe Kasper, former chief of staff Victoria Middleton and former scheduler and office manager Caroline DeBeikes, as well as Election CFO's founder Christopher Marston and sole employee Brenda Hankins.

Kasper and Marston did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday morning after the unsealed warrant was discovered by Seamus Hughes of the George Washington University Program on Extremism and shared with The Times.

Hunter has already reimbursed his campaign some $62,000 for payments of items such as oral surgery, a family trip to Italy and Disneyland gift shop purchases. And his most recent campaign finance reports show he has spent $336,664 with seven law firms this year, much of that since the House Ethics Committee announced it was stalling its investigation to avoid interfering with the FBI’s work.

Despite winning his suburban San Diego seat by nearly 27% last November, Hunter is one of nine California Republicans being targeted by Democrats in 2018, and he’s drawn more than half a dozen opponents so far, including two Republicans.

