Feinstein is waiting for family health issues to be resolved before announcing her 2018 plans

Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Thursday she is waiting for some family health issues to be resolved before she announces whether she'll run for another term in 2018.

“The time is coming, be assured. I’ve had reasons for waiting, and so once those problems are solved, I’ll let you know,” Feinstein said after a town hall in Los Angeles.

Feinstein wouldn't give more details about the family issue, but she skipped the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia last summer after her husband, Richard Blum, was diagnosed with lung cancer.

She herself was fitted with a pacemaker in January, raising additional questions about whether she plans to run.

At 83, Feinstein is the oldest member of the U.S. Senate, with 24 years under her belt, and the California political establishment has been in wait-and-see mode over whether she will seek another six-year term. A number of prominent Democrats would be eager to replace her if she bowed out.

In January, she gave a pretty strong hint that she'd like to run again, and she's been raising money across the state.

At the L.A. town hall Feinstein hosted on Thursday, a small group of protesters waved signs urging the senator to either support a single-payer healthcare plan or retire.