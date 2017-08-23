Field of lawmakers seeking to unseat Chad Mayes as Assembly Republican leader gets crowded

Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes now has four colleagues vying for his post.

The number of candidates vying to unseat Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley as Assembly Republican leader doubled to four on Wednesday.

Assemblymen Brian Dahle of Bieber and Vince Fong of Bakersfield said they will contend along with previously announced competitors Melissa Melendez of Lake Elsinore and Jay Obernolte of Big Bear Lake.

The 25-member Assembly Republican Caucus has scheduled a vote for Tuesday in which one of the challengers will have to win a majority 13 votes to become the new leader.

Mayes has been under fire from other Republicans for voting last month with the Democrats on an extension of the state’s cap-and-trade program to combat climate change, which requires companies to buy permits to pollute. State party officials have called for Mayes to step down, but he has refused.

At a meeting Monday, only 10 caucus members voted to remove Mayes as leader, and he said afterward he has the votes to hold onto the post. He defended his vote on cap and trade, saying his party needs to adapt to reverse a decline in its power in Sacramento.