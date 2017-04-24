Former Hungary ambassador and Clinton fundraiser announces she's running for California lieutenant governor

Eleni Kounalakis, a former U.S. ambassador to Hungary and Hillary Clinton fundraiser, on Monday officially announced her bid for lieutenant governor of California.

Kounalakis, a Democrat from San Francisco, was appointed as an ambassador by President Obama. In her campaign announcement she emphasized her work with Clinton when the former presidential candidate served as secretary of State.

"As a lifelong Democrat, I will stand up for a woman's right to choose and for equal rights for all Californians," Kounalakis said in video statement released on Twitter and Facebook. "As a businesswoman and job creator, I know our economy thrives when we create good paying jobs and affordable healthcare for all."

Kounalakis previously served as president of AKT Development, founded by her father, Angelo Tsakopoulos, a prominent Sacramento developer and a major Democratic donor.

Kounalakis joins a 2018 race that includes at least one formidable Democrat, West Covina state Sen. Ed Hernandez. Hernandez has collected more than 100 endorsements from prominent California Democrats.

Los Angeles physician Asif Mahmood, a Democrat and supporter of a “Medicare for all” national healthcare plan, also has announced he'll run.

Senate President Kevin de León, too, has filed an intention to run for lieutenant governor and has been busy raising campaign contributions, though it’s unclear whether he'll actually jump into the race.

Multiple Republicans have declared interest in running for the seat.