Former assemblyman drops campaign for state's scandal-plagued tax board, deciding it should not be an elected panel

Former California Assemblyman Richard Gordon said Wednesday he is dropping out of the 2018 race for the state’s scandal-plagued tax board because he believes setting it up as an elected panel has contributed to its problems, including multiple investigations.

A Democrat from Menlo Park, Gordon was a high-profile candidate in the field of four vying for the 2nd District seat on the state Board of Equalization.

His decision to end his candidacy comes a few weeks after Gov. Jerry Brown stripped the board of its contracting and hiring powers and asked state Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra to launch an investigation into allegations that the board misused state resources.

Brown acted after a state audit found elected board members improperly borrowed tax auditors and other employees to help with parking control and reception at events billed as public education conferences. The events instead served to promote the sponsoring elected members.

“I have come to the conclusion that fundamentally you can’t solve the problems that are surfacing at the Board of Equalization as long as the board is elected,” Gordon said in an interview. “The political process candidly interferes with the ability of the board to play its role as a quasi-judicial hearing body.”

Gordon, 68, said it would be better to have the board appointed with a requirement that some of its members be administrative law judges with experience that would help when they hear tax appeals.

“Clearly there is a confusion between what is public education and outreach and board member promotion,” Gordon said. “In a political arena, elected officials and candidates want to promote themselves. In a governance arena, they want to make sure the public has the right information and education.”

He also said the board members represent districts with nine million people each, requiring a lot of fundraising. Candidates must recuse themselves from acting on matters involving a campaign contributor of $250 or more, but donors circumvent the rule by giving to political action committees, said Gordon, who served in the Assembly for six years ending last year.

The current system “leaves the public not knowing whether the actions of the board are being based on good policy and sound regulation, or whether it’s being made on the basis of a political contribution,” Gordon said.

Another concern, he said: Each of the four board members has constituent service staff and offices in their districts.

“You are playing a role of helping a constituent solve a problem and those same people may appear before your board,” he said.

In addition, Gordon said it is unacceptable that board members may have ex parte communications with those who appear before the board without disclosing it to the public.

Gordon said his campaign has raised about $100,000 since he became a candidate in January. He made his decision known in a letter Thursday to his supporters.

“California must find a new way of managing our tax collection process," he wrote. “In light of my conclusion about the basic structure of the Board of Equalization, it would be hypocritical for me to seek an office which I do not believe should be elected.”

Other potential candidates for the Northern California district seat include Democratic incumbent Fiona Ma, Democrat Malia Cohen and former Republican Assemblywoman Beth Gaines.