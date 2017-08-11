A new ad opposing California's Rep. Jeff Denham has nothing to do with Trump

For many California Democrats hoping to defeat Republican incumbents in the House next year, the tone is shaping up to be pretty anti-President Trump, with some early ads tying GOP members to the president.

But Fight Back California, a political action committee headed by former congresswoman and Obama administration official Ellen Tauscher, is using a different tactic in its first ad against Rep. Jeff Denham (R-Turlock), one of seven GOP members the group is hoping to defeat.

The ad, titled "Jeff Denham Sold Us Out," skewers the four-term Republican for his vote in favor of a measure that would loosen restrictions on the banking industry. The measure, known as the Financial Choice Act of 2017, would repeal key provisions of the Dodd-Frank banking reforms. It was passed along party lines in the House but is awaiting action in the Senate.

Denham's Central Valley district was one of the hardest hit in the mortgage foreclosure crisis.

In a statement, Denham campaign strategist Dave Gilliard called the ad "false and misleading" and said that it "will not fool voters in the 10th district, who know Jeff Denham shares their values."