- California lawmakers approved a $52-billion transportation plan Thursday evening. Here's what you need to know about the proposal.
- Gov. Jerry Brown and Democratic legislative leaders made a final pitch for support for their transportation plan.
- Learn more about the two Democrats headed to a June 6 runoff in L.A.'s congressional election
Former Navy SEAL the latest Democrat to take on GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter
|Joshua Stewart, San Diego Union-Tribune
A retired Navy SEAL is running against Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-Alpine), the fourth Democrat to enter next year’s race.
Josh Butner, a member of the Jamul-Dulzura Union School District Board of Education, said he believes representing the 50th Congressional District would help fulfill a commitment to public service that started in his childhood, through his career in the Navy, and now with his position at the school district.
“I still feel this intense need to serve and give back to my country,” he said. “Throughout my entire life, my country has given me so much that I cannot possibly give back enough.
Hunter, who has represented his Alipine district since 2009, is running for another term against not only Butner, but rancher Pierre “Pete” Beauregard, Grossmont Healthcare District Trustee Gloria Chadwick, and his opponent from 2016, Patrick Malloy.