This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes will step down before the end of the legislative session. He will be replaced by Assemblyman Brian Dahle (R-Bieber).
- Felons in state prison would be allowed to vote under a ballot measure proposed Wednesday.
- Violence broke out in the Bay Area even after planned protests were scrapped
GOP healthcare vote inspires another challenger for California's Rep. Jeff Denham
|Sarah D. Wire
It was healthcare that inspired Riverbank small business owner Virginia Madueño to become the newest person to challenge Republican Rep. Jeff Denham in California's Central Valley.
Madueño, 52, said she decided to run when Denham voted for the GOP bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act in May after initially saying he’d vote against it.
“That’s when it became personal for me,” she said.
After previously toying with the idea of running, she attended a local healthcare town hall and realized “not only did I have a story to share but I had a cause, if you will. I could relate.”
The Democrat said that before the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010, she struggled to find health insurance because of a preexisting condition stemming from a case of bacterial meningitis when she was an infant.
Born to Mexican immigrant farmworkers in Modesto, Madueño has a communications degree from Cal State Stanislaus. She said she can relate to the heavily agricultural community and its concerns about immigration policy.
“My family has gone through the whole immigration process. There was a time when immigration worked incredibly well, and it’s not working right now,” she said.
Madueño runs Imagen LLC, a communications firm she established in 2001. She served on the Riverbank City Council from 2005 to 2012, including a stint as mayor from 2009 to 2012. Gov. Jerry Brown appointed her to the Commission on Boating and Waterways in 2013. She ran unsuccessfully for the state Assembly in 2016.
Madueño plans to hold 10 town halls in the district over the next few months.
“I don’t believe that I have all of the answers, but I think that by learning more from the community … I’m going to be able to actually articulate and carry that voice forward,” she said.
At least 10 people have filed to run in 2018 against Denham, who won reelection by less than 5 percentage points in 2016 after Democrats sought to tie him to now-President Trump.