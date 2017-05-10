This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and government news. Here's what we're watching right now:
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein had pointed words about the firing of FBI Director James Comey.
- Los Angeles County Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman asked supporters to "push back" against what he called a targeted campaign to spread false rumors about him online.
- Half of California's House GOP members said they were undecided up until they all voted for the GOP plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Be sure to follow us on Twitter for more, or subscribe to our free daily newsletter and the California Politics Podcast.
Gov. Brown to budget $1.5 million to clean up after illegal pot farming along North Coast
|Patrick McGreevy
Gov. Jerry Brown’s amended budget to be released Thursday includes $1.5 million to pay for cleanup of environmental damage caused by illegal marijuana grows in the Emerald Triangle — the counties of Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino, officials said Wednesday.
Brown’s proposal comes just months before the state is expected to begin issuing licenses for growing pot to be sold for recreational and medical uses.
“These illegal grow sites do untold damage to forests and wildlife along the North Coast,” Brown said in a statement Wednesday, adding that with the help of Assemblyman Jim Wood, “we’re doing something about it.”
Wood, a Democrat from Healdsburg, said illegal pot growing operations often use banned rodenticides that also kill Pacific fishers, deer and other smaller animals. The deadly contamination spreads when the smaller animals are eaten by mountain lions, bobcats, hawks and spotted owls.
“Our beautiful pristine forests have become havens for these illegal grow sites,” Wood said. “These illegitimate growers have continued to ignore not only state laws for farming cannabis, but have left these sites ravaged by lethal chemicals, clear cutting and thousands of pounds of trash.”