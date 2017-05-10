Gov. Brown to budget $1.5 million to clean up after illegal pot farming along North Coast

A contaminated pond is left behind by an illegal marijuana grow in Northern California.

Gov. Jerry Brown’s amended budget to be released Thursday includes $1.5 million to pay for cleanup of environmental damage caused by illegal marijuana grows in the Emerald Triangle — the counties of Humboldt, Trinity and Mendocino, officials said Wednesday.

Brown’s proposal comes just months before the state is expected to begin issuing licenses for growing pot to be sold for recreational and medical uses.

“These illegal grow sites do untold damage to forests and wildlife along the North Coast,” Brown said in a statement Wednesday, adding that with the help of Assemblyman Jim Wood, “we’re doing something about it.”

Wood, a Democrat from Healdsburg, said illegal pot growing operations often use banned rodenticides that also kill Pacific fishers, deer and other smaller animals. The deadly contamination spreads when the smaller animals are eaten by mountain lions, bobcats, hawks and spotted owls.

“Our beautiful pristine forests have become havens for these illegal grow sites,” Wood said. “These illegitimate growers have continued to ignore not only state laws for farming cannabis, but have left these sites ravaged by lethal chemicals, clear cutting and thousands of pounds of trash.”