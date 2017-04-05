Gov. Brown makes a final plea to holdouts on eve of gas tax vote

Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders gathered outside the Capitol in Sacramento to make a last public appeal for support on the eve of a possible vote on a gas tax increase to repair roads.

Shy of the support they need on the eve of a possible vote on a gasoline tax increase, Gov. Jerry Brown and legislative leaders made a final public appeal Wednesday to the many lawmakers who are on the fence, saying courage is needed to stand up against political fallout from supporting new money to fix the state’s roads.

Democratic sources say they are two or three votes short of the two-thirds majority needed to pass SB 1 in the Senate, as one Democrat, Sen. Connie Leyva of Chino, joined the ranks of the undecided Wednesday because of concern over how it will effect air pollution.

Brown has been working on getting the vote of Republican Sen. Anthony Cannella of Ceres in case all 27 Democrats do not vote for the bill.

“I know there are couple of people who are worried about voting for taxes,” Brown said during a rally Wednesday on the Capitol steps. “This is a fee, a fee for the privilege of driving on our roads that the people pay for, and we’ve got to keep paying for them. Otherwise, they are not going to work for us. It’s just that simple.”

Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles) also appealed to undecided lawmakers.

“This is a courageous step for many legislators, but you can’t stand on the sidelines and be a naysayer,” De León said. “You can’t say no, no, no, no, no, no to everything.”

The rally featured a Republican county supervisor, Richard Forster of Amador County, and California Air Resources Board member Phil Serna, who both urged lawmakers to vote for the bill amid opposition from GOP lawmakers and environmentalists.

The environmentalists oppose a provision limiting the state's authority to require aging trucks to be retrofitted with new technology, but Serna said it also includes a clause that will require 300,000 “dirty diesel trucks to clean up their act” by proving they upgraded their engines before the Department of Motor Vehicles will renew their registration.

The last-minute change that would delay the mandatory retrofitting of trucks until they are 13 years old or have 800,000 miles on them is of concern to Leyva, who said growing up in the Inland Empire made her especially sensitive to the issue of air pollution.

“When I was a little girl we could not see the mountains in the early '70s because the smog was so bad,” Leyva recalled.

Assembly Republican leader Chad Mayes of Yucca Valley said Democrats don’t have the two-thirds majority needed in the Assembly either, so he looks forward to working with them after the spring recess on improving the bill.

“As of today, from my conversations that I had with some Democratic members last night, I do not think there are the votes,” Mayes said. “There is a lot of concern among the Democratic Caucus that this is not a good deal for hardworking Californians.”

Thursday, he said is “an artificial deadline. If it doesn’t come up tomorrow they will be able to come back. My hope is we will be able to work together, both Democrats and Republicans alike, sit down and put a plan together that comes up with some efficiencies for our transportation system.”