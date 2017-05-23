Essential Politics
Gov. Brown on President Trump's budget proposal: 'It's unconscionable and un-American'

This budget proposal is based on utterly bogus economic assumptions. It gives a massive tax break to the wealthiest, while imposing painful and debilitating burdens on tens of millions of decent and hard-working people. It's unconscionable and un-American.

Gov. Jerry Brown

